Sudan: UN Warns Sudan War Entering 'Deadlier Phase' As Drone Strikes Kill Hundreds, Attacks Spread Across Multiple Regions

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, addresses 55th session of the Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in Sudan.

Khartoum / Omdurman / El Obeid / El Goz Locality / Dibebad / Delling / Kadugli / El Takma / Habila / Katur / Tawila Locality / El Fasher / Nyala / El Geneina / Adkong / Karnoi / Ed Duweim / El Tina / Um Baru Locality / Gereida Locality — Sudan's worsening humanitarian crisis deepened sharply on Tuesday as the United Nations warned that drone warfare, artillery shelling, fires in displacement camps, and intercommunal violence are driving the country towards an even bloodier phase of conflict.

In a statement yesterday the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said at least 880 civilians were killed in drone strikes across Sudan between January and April this year. According to the UN, the attacks accounted for more than 80 per cent of all civilian deaths linked to the conflict during that period.

The Kordofan region recorded the highest number of casualties. On May 8 alone, drone strikes in South Kordofan's El Goz locality in Dibebad and near El Obeid in North Kordofan killed 26 civilians and injured others.

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Türk warned that the conflict is approaching a "catastrophically bloodier phase" as armed drones spread beyond their previous frontlines.

'Markets and hospitals under attack'

The UN said marketplaces suffered at least 28 attacks in the past four months, while 12 strikes targeted health facilities, forcing hospitals and clinics to close or severely limiting their operations.

Türk described armed drones as "the principal cause" of civilian casualties in Sudan, saying the technology now allows military operations to continue despite the approaching rainy season.

Drone strikes, once concentrated in Darfur and Kordofan, have spread to Blue Nile, White Nile, and Khartoum. A strike on Khartoum International Airport on May 4 disrupted air traffic, while Khartoum and Omdurman came under repeated attack between April 25 and May 5.

The UN official urged the international community to prevent the transfer of advanced drones and weapons to all parties in the conflict, warning that continued impunity would only fuel further civilian deaths.

'Heavy shelling in Delling'

In Delling, capital of South Kordofan, artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied force, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N) killed at least 10 civilians and injured dozens on Tuesday.

The shelling struck the old motor park, a densely populated civilian area.

A relative of one of the victims told Radio Dabanga that shells fired from the western side of the city caused widespread casualties.

The Delling Emergency Coordination Council condemned the attack, calling it a serious violation of human rights law. The council said the bombardment damaged residential neighbourhoods and worsened the suffering of residents already facing severe hardship.

The attack came two days after another artillery strike on Delling reportedly killed one person and injured five others.

Military tensions around the city continue to escalate. RSF fighters said they had control over a key supply route to Kadulgli, while the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced they had taken control of El Takma on the road between Habila and Delling.

'Fires destroy displacement camps in Darfur'

Humanitarian agencies also reported fresh disasters in displacement camps in North Darfur.

The International Organisation for Migration said a fire broke in a camp in Katur village in Tawila locality, southwest of the capital of El Fasher, destroying 33 shelters and damaging seven homes, on Saturday

A second fire erupted the following day in another camp located in Tawila, destroying around 42 homes and displacing dozens of families.

Aid agencies said affected families urgently need tents, shelter materials, food, clothing, blankets, and water and sanitation supplies.

'Women traders supported in Nyala'

In Nyala, South Darfur, the state Ministry of Social Affairs launched a programme to support 50 women traders whose businesses were destroyed by drone strikes and fires in local markets.

Authorities said the women received cash assistance to help restore their livelihoods. Officials also announced plans for a second phase targeting another 100 women.

'Drone attacks continue across Darfur'

Fresh attacks were also reported elsewhere in Darfur.

In El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, drone strikes on Tuesday targeted a medicines warehouse and a passenger vehicle. Previous attacks on a market caused additional casualties near the Adkong border crossing area with Chad.

In Karnoi, North Darfur, a drone strike reportedly burned three vehicles and injured seven people.

In Ed Duweim, White Nile state, the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) said attacks killed six civilians and wounded five others, on May 8 and 9.

Journalist Mohamed Salih El Bashir reported that army drones struck residential areas in Ed Duweim again on Tuesday.

Residents said the latest strikes caused heavy material destruction but no deaths.

The attacks follow a devastating drone strike on Ed Duweim hospital in March that killed at least 60 people and drew condemnation from the UN and international organisations.

'Water crisis feared in North Darfur'

El Tina on the Sudan-Chad border in North Darfur, a drone strike hit the area's only water source, on Friday.

Local groups said the attack killed civilians, injured others, and killed livestock.

The destruction of the well has raised fears of a severe water shortage, forcing residents to rely on unsafe water sources and increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

The El Tina Emergency Coordination Council appealed for urgent humanitarian intervention, including alternative water supplies, medical assistance, food aid, and emergency shelter.

'Aid efforts hampered by insecurity'

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said more than 15,000 people in Um Baru locality in North Darfur are expected to receive humanitarian assistance from UNICEF, including health, nutrition, and water services.

However, aid agencies warned that insecurity and continued drone attacks are obstructing humanitarian access across the region.

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The UN said malnutrition rates in Um Baru locality have already exceeded emergency thresholds amid worsening food shortages.

'Tribal clashes kill 12 in South Darfur'

Intercommunal violence also erupted in Gereida locality of South Darfur after accusations of theft triggered deadly clashes on Thursday.

Local sources said the violence killed 12 people and burned dozens of homes.

Traditional leaders and government officials later brokered a temporary ceasefire and partially reopened the market.

Authorities imposed emergency measures banning weapons, alcohol sales, and militia clothing. They also ordered compensation payments from the attacking group.

Residents called for permanent security forces; warning that continued violence threatens the area's fragile stability.

'UN warns of worsening humanitarian disaster'

Türk warned that any further escalation in Kordofan could trigger retaliatory attacks, mass displacement, and siege-like conditions in El Obeid and Delling.

He said rising violence is threatening aid operations at a time when famine and severe food insecurity are spreading across large parts of Sudan.

The UN official renewed calls on all parties to protect civilians, allow safe movement from conflict zones, and prevent extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, arbitrary detention, and abductions.

He warned that Sudan now stands on the brink of an even more devastating stage of war.