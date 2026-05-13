Uganda: Tororo Erupts in Yellow Celebrations As Museveni Begins Seventh Term

Supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Tororo staged colourful celebrations as President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was sworn in for his seventh term, with leaders and supporters expressing excitement, optimism, and renewed expectations for improved service delivery.

Dressed in yellow attire, NRM supporters began the day by painting parts of Tororo Town in party colours and pinning President Museveni's posters across different streets in celebration of his return to office.

The celebrations later shifted to the district NRM party offices, where hundreds of supporters gathered before marching through the town in a lively procession accompanied by music mounted on vehicles. Supporters sang campaign songs and danced through major streets as residents watched on.

Speaking during the procession, Tororo District NRM Administrator Kirum Mawele said party supporters could not remain at home on a day they considered historic for both the party and the country.

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Leaders praised President Museveni for maintaining peace and spearheading infrastructure development and wealth-creation programmes which they say have transformed livelihoods in the district over the years.

Benti Ogema, one of the NRM leaders, said the Parish Development Model (PDM) had already started improving the lives of many households across Tororo District.

"We have over 55,000 PDM beneficiaries in Tororo and when you visit them, many are really doing well," Ogema said.

Women leaders also credited President Museveni for expanding women's participation in leadership and governance structures.

Mary Akello, an NRM leader, said women previously faced major barriers in leadership and decision-making processes.

"It was hard for women to be in leadership like today. This did not just happen; it is because of President Museveni's love for women," she said.

Despite the celebrations, local leaders used the occasion to remind government about unresolved service delivery challenges in the district.

Kirum Mawele called for the fulfillment of pending infrastructure pledges, particularly the long-awaited Nagongera-Busolwe Road, which residents say has remained neglected for years.

"We overwhelmingly voted for the President, so our request is better service delivery. We have roads that have been promised for decades but have not been worked on. We are hopeful the President will not forget about the Nagongera-Busolwe Road because it is long overdue," Mawele said.

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Other supporters appealed for increased employment opportunities for local residents, arguing that many industries operating in the district still reserve better-paying jobs for outsiders while locals remain in casual labour positions.

Andrew Okello, an NRM supporter, said communities expect to benefit more meaningfully from industries established within the district.

"We have factories, but our local people are not benefiting fully. They are mainly given casual jobs while the better-paying positions are taken by people from outside the district. We need this changed," he said.

In the recently concluded elections, President Museveni garnered 77.4 percent of the vote in Tororo District, emerging as the strongest performer in the wider sub-region.

As the celebrations gradually wind down, NRM leaders in Tororo say the overwhelming support shown to the President should now translate into improved service delivery, infrastructure development, job creation, and fulfillment of long-standing government commitments.