Tanzania: Home Affairs Ministry Appoints the Road Safety Committees in 31 Police Regions

12 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE Chairperson of the National Road Safety Council and Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud, has appointed chairpersons, members and secretaries of Road Safety Committees across all 31 police regions in the country as part of efforts to strengthen road safety management and reduce preventable accidents.

The appointments were made in Dar es Salaam with the aim of ensuring that accident prevention strategies and road user safety measures are effectively implemented at regional levels.

Speaking after signing the list of committee leaders during a working session with the Traffic Police Commander and Executive Secretary of the council, William Mkonda, Mahmoud said the move aligns with the Sixth Phase Government's commitment to improving road safety nationwide.

He said the government continues to prioritize strengthening road safety management systems in order to reduce accidents, protect citizens' lives and enhance accountability in the enforcement of traffic safety laws.

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The appointments were made in accordance with the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 168 (R.E 2023), Part VII, Sections 110 to 113, which provide for the establishment of the National Road Safety Council.

Mahmoud also exercised powers granted under Regulation 15 of the Council Regulations (Government Notice No. 392 of 1986), which authorizes the chairperson to issue directives regarding implementation of the council's responsibilities in line with the law. The meeting also served as part of preparations for the upcoming National Road Safety Council session. The appointments follow the recent decision by the Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, to appoint Mahmoud as chairperson of the council.

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