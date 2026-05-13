Somalia: Somaliland Ports, Free Zone Authorities Hold Talks to Boost Trade Cooperation

Berbera — Somaliland Ports Authority held high-level discussions on Tuesday with the Somaliland Free Zone Authority aimed at strengthening cooperation between Berbera Port operations and the country's tax-free trade zone as Somaliland seeks to expand regional trade and investment.

The meeting, held at the Ports Authority headquarters in Berbera, brought together Somaliland Ports Authority General Manager Ali Diriye Ahmed and Deputy General Manager Omar Abokor Awil with Free Zone Authority General Manager Abdirisaq Idle Sheikh Abdi and Deputy General Manager Abdirisaq Ruush.

According to officials, the talks focused on enhancing coordination between the two institutions to improve trade facilitation, logistics services and economic integration linked to Berbera Port and the Free Zone.

"The meeting centered on strengthening cooperation and strategic coordination between the two institutions to improve services and support national economic development," the Somaliland Ports Authority said in a statement.

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Officials from both sides emphasized the importance of integrating port operations with Free Zone activities, noting that stronger cooperation could help attract investment, facilitate regional commerce and improve Somaliland's economic competitiveness.

The two institutions also reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration and continuous coordination to improve services provided to businesses and the wider community, while enhancing the efficiency of national institutions.

Berbera Port, located along the Gulf of Aden, has emerged as one of Somaliland's most strategic economic assets following major infrastructure expansion and investment projects aimed at transforming the port into a regional trade and logistics hub for the Horn of Africa.

The adjacent Berbera Free Zone is expected to play a growing role in attracting international businesses and supporting supply chain development linked to maritime trade routes connecting Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security forces and institutions while continuing efforts to strengthen international economic and diplomatic partnerships.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)