Tanzania Names Events to Accompany the Environment Day, Address Climate Change

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Yusuf Masauni, has announced that the 2026 World Environment Day celebrations will be accompanied by a series of national events aimed at raising awareness on environmental conservation, addressing climate change, and bringing together stakeholders to discuss key environmental issues in the country.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Masauni said the planned activities will include public education campaigns on environmental protection, as well as a tree-planting exercise scheduled for May 15, 2026, at Kidete Dam in Kilosa District. The initiative is part of broader efforts to conserve the environment and protect water sources.

He added that on May 26, 2026, a Youth Conference on Environmental Conservation will be held at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), aimed at strengthening young people's understanding and participation in the national environmental agenda.

Furthermore, the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) will organize a Scientific and Environmental Research Conference on May 28, 2026, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), alongside the launch of the Conference of Stakeholders on Environment (COSE), as part of activities marking 40 years of NEMC's establishment.

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Minister Masauni said the climax of the 40th anniversary celebrations of NEMC will take place on May 29, 2026, at the JNICC in Dar es Salaam.

He further noted that from June 1 to June 5, 2026, there will be exhibitions showcasing technology and innovation in environmental conservation at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma.

During the same period, the Africa Youth Climate Capacity Building Centre and the African Regional Office for the Loss and Damage Fund will also be launched, focusing on climate change adaptation and resilience.

The national climax of World Environment Day celebrations will be held on June 5, 2026, in Dodoma at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre. The national theme is "Vision 2050: Let Us Commit to Greening Tanzania," while the global theme is "Taking Action Against Climate Change."