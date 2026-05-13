Angola: President João Lourenço Visits Algeria's Desalination Plant

Algiers — Angolan President João Lourenço on Tuesday visited the Fouka 2 Desalination Plant, located in the Tipaza province of Algeria, as part of his bilateral cooperation agenda.

The Angolan statesman received technical explanations about the operation of the infrastructure, considered one of the most important desalination units in the region, which is responsible for supplying drinking water to families.

The visit allowed him to observe the methods of water collection, treatment and distribution, as well as the technological solutions implemented to respond to the challenges related to water scarcity.

Algeria has a limited hydrographic network, marked by temporary rivers and wadis (dry beds that fill up during the rainy season), especially in the desert south.

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Similarly, the Algerian desert makes up about 80 to 83 percent of the country's territory, constituting the largest part of the Sahara Desert in North Africa.

Algeria has a strategic location in North Africa, with a significant maritime extension along the Mediterranean Sea.

The Algerian coast stretches for approximately 998 km.

Algeria is one of the world leaders in seawater desalination, intensively using this technology to combat drought and water stress.

With new units coming online in 2025 and projects underway for 2026, Algeria's total desalination capacity is expected to exceed 2 million m³ per day.

Algeria currently operates 19 seawater desalination plants, with the domestic sector being the main beneficiary.

Desalination plants already account for between 40 and 42 percent of the country's drinking water consumption.

The water produced is also directed to agricultural and industrial centers, although the priority is human consumption.

Future Projections 2030

Research indicates that the Algerian government has a strategic plan to increase the contribution of desalination to 60 percent of national drinking water needs by 2030, reducing dependence on weather conditions.

President João Lourenço's visit to the Maghreb country is part of strengthening cooperation relations between Angola and Algeria, with emphasis on strategic sectors of interest to both parties.

Upon leaving the Fouka 2 seawater desalination plant, located in the Tipaza province (wilaya), west of Algiers, Algeria, the President of the Republic proceeded to the Higher School of Artificial Intelligence. MGM/SC/DAN/DOJ