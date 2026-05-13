Uganda: No More Time to Sleep - Museveni Sets Tone for Seventh Term After Swearing-in

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to embrace wealth creation and hard work, warning that the country can no longer afford complacency as he begins his seventh term in office.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in at Kololo Independence Grounds on Tuesday, Museveni said the new term should be regarded as a period of action and productivity for all Ugandans.

"This term should be regarded as one for no more sleep for all Ugandans," Museveni said. "This term we don't want people to sleep and make scapegoats yet the medicine is here."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President said that since the advent of the NRM government in 1986, many Ugandan families that embraced his message have managed to escape poverty.

"Families that cared to listen to our messages and advice have gone out of poverty," he said, adding that he relies on evidence rather than rhetoric to demonstrate progress.

He pointed to the rapid real-estate development along the Kampala-Entebbe Road corridor as evidence of growing household wealth among Ugandans.

"If you want proof, I use recordings, not just words. All those are new houses you see are built by Ugandans, not foreigners. Yes, there are still poor people, but there are also rich Ugandans who listened to our message," Museveni noted.

He said the NRM started by rejecting sectarian politics based on tribe and religion, and this he said has united the country , adding onto the peace ushered in.

"When we rejected the politics of sectarianism and identity based on tribe and religion, that is why we continue to win in the first round because the majority of people support us," he said.

"We have never had anything below 50 percent because we emphasised politics of unity and not identity."

The President highlighted infrastructure development as one of the NRM government's major achievements, citing roads, electricity, airports, schools, and health centres as key milestones achieved over the last four decades.

However, he stressed that infrastructure alone cannot transform livelihoods without wealth creation at the household level.

"Some people talk about roads, railways and electricity but never talk about wealth. This is a mistake," Museveni said.

"From the beginning, we have been telling Ugandans that development is good, but wealth must also be there. Wealth is created by individuals."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He encouraged Ugandans to invest in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT, describing the sectors as the foundation for wealth creation and job generation.

"If you want wealth, join these four sectors," he said. "It is wealth that creates jobs. You cannot have many jobs without wealth. Don't deceive yourselves; you cannot have jobs without wealth."

Museveni also underscored the importance of service delivery, saying government remains responsible for providing essential services such as security and healthcare.

On regional integration, the President said markets are critical for economic growth and wealth creation, calling for greater African unity to expand trade opportunities.

"If you produce wealth, who will buy your products?" he asked. "That is why from the beginning we were clear that you cannot talk about development without markets. We must unite Africa so we can have a market to absorb the products we produce."

He urged Ugandans to play their role in national transformation through active participation in wealth creation initiatives.

"The problem now is for you to do your part," he said. "Your part is in two areas: be part of wealth creation and, once you do this, you will create jobs."

"The challenge of NRM is there is peace, infrastructure, services in schools and health centres and African market but you must be engaged in wealth creation as an individual, family or company and then the wealth you create will produce jobs."