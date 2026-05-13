Rwanda: New Solar Deal to Help Achieve 900MW Off-Grid Target

Rwanda has a planned solar pipeline of more than 900 megawatts, covering utility-scale projects, rooftop systems, off-grid solutions, and solar applications for productive sectors such as agriculture, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Rwanda and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) have signed a three-year strategic partnership to accelerate solar energy development.

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ISA supports member countries in expanding solar deployment to improve energy access, strengthen energy security, and support the transition to low-carbon growth.

The Country Partnership Framework signed in Kigali on May 8 sets out a roadmap focused on solarising agriculture, expanding energy access, promoting rooftop solar, strengthening skills, and improving policy and financing frameworks.

The framework is also expected to unlock private-sector investment across the solar value chain, from irrigation systems to productive-use technologies that support livelihoods and economic development.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to renewable energy transformation, underscoring the central role of solar power in the country's development agenda.

"Solar energy is not a component of our strategy; it is a defining pillar of it," Gasore said.

Khanna later met Mridu Pawan Das to discuss implementation of the framework and opportunities for deeper India-Rwanda cooperation in renewable energy.

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The visit by the ISA delegation led by Ashish Khanna concluded with a shared commitment to establish the Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at the University of Rwanda to train policymakers, engineers, technicians, and entrepreneurs in renewable energy.

The centre will also support research, testing, standards development, innovation, and business incubation.

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900MW target within three years

The Ministry of Infrastructure said the framework does not introduce a new electricity generation target, but rather serves as a platform to accelerate existing solar ambitions.

"Currently, Rwanda has a planned solar pipeline of over 900MW, covering utility-scale solar, rooftop solar, off-grid solutions, and solar applications for productive sectors such as agriculture," the ministry said.

"Through this partnership, the International Solar Alliance will support Rwanda in achieving this target over the coming three years."

About 40 per cent of the planned capacity is expected to come from decentralised solar solutions, including rooftop systems and solar applications for agriculture.

The partnership is expected to accelerate project preparation, mobilise financing, strengthen technical capacity, and attract private-sector participation.

Beyond generation capacity, the focus is also on ensuring solar energy contributes to economic productivity, climate resilience, food security, job creation, and universal access to affordable clean energy.

Rwanda and ISA have agreed to establish a Technical Working Group and a Steering Committee to oversee implementation and coordination.

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The Technical Working Group, comprising the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda Energy Group, the Ministry of Agriculture, and ISA, will develop a six-month action plan with clear deliverables and timelines.

At the strategic level, a ministerial steering committee will meet monthly to review progress, address bottlenecks, and guide implementation.

The process will also involve development partners and private investors to ensure timely execution of projects.

"The objective is to deliver tangible results while supporting Rwanda's broader ambition to achieve universal access to electricity by 2029 through clean and sustainable energy solutions," the ministry said.

Rooftop solar programme

A major component of the agreement is the development of a national rooftop solar programme targeting public institutions, commercial buildings, industries, and households.

Clean cooking technologies

The framework also prioritises clean cooking solutions, including solar-based and hybrid technologies for schools and institutional facilities, with the aim of improving health outcomes and reducing environmental impact.

Solar-powered EV charging infrastructure

In the transport sector, Rwanda and ISA will collaborate on solar-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy into the country's e-mobility strategy.

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Priority areas include public charging stations, charging corridors, battery storage, smart charging systems, and integration with public transport.

Private sector participation

The Ministry of Infrastructure said the country has a competitive investment environment that encourages private-sector participation in renewable energy projects.

Under the framework, investment opportunities across the solar value chain will be opened through competitive bidding processes, allowing companies to develop, build, operate, and maintain projects in areas such as utility-scale solar, rooftop systems, solar irrigation, mini-grids, and productive-use technologies.

The government will continue to play an enabling role through policy support, coordination, and facilitation.

The partnership is also expected to strengthen investor confidence by improving project preparation, expanding access to financing, and connecting Rwanda with international technology providers and investors.

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The ministry said this approach would accelerate investment in renewable energy while creating jobs, supporting local entrepreneurship, and expanding access to affordable clean energy.

The agreement will also support blended financing and access to funding from multilateral and climate finance institutions to scale up bankable renewable energy projects.

A flagship livelihoods programme is expected to support at least 500,000 Rwandans through solar-powered solutions, including water pumping, cold storage, agro-processing, rural enterprises, women- and youth-led businesses, and community energy initiatives.

Benefits for agriculture

A key focus of the new partnership is the solarisation of agricultural value chains through solar-powered irrigation systems and renewable energy solutions for processing and cold storage.

These interventions are expected to improve agricultural productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and lower dependence on fossil fuels, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Telesphore Ndabamenye.

"The signed deal will boost irrigation, especially hillside irrigation, where electricity costs remain a challenge for farmers pumping water from rivers and lakes. It will also increase water supply for livestock through borehole pumping and expand the use of solar energy in cooling rooms and agro-processing," Ndabamenye told The New Times.