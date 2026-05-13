Malawi: Wildlife Crime Convict Yinhua's Corruption Trial Fails to Commence Over Fuel Crisis

The High Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday once again failed to commence the corruption trial involving convicted Chinese wildlife trafficker Lin Yunhua after prison authorities reportedly failed to transport him to court due to logistical challenges linked to the fuel crisis.

Lin is facing charges of attempting to bribe a magistrate and prison officials while serving a jail sentence at Maula Prison.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Principal Legal and Prosecution Officer Peter Sambani told journalists outside the court that the vehicle dispatched to collect Lin from Dedza Prison, where he is currently being held on remand, developed a mechanical fault on the way.

However, sources at Dedza Prison claimed that Lin's failure to appear before court was mainly due to fuel shortages.

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Despite the setback, Sambani said the matter is expected to proceed on Wednesday, as the court had allocated two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday -- for the hearing.

Lin was sentenced in September 2021 to 14 years imprisonment for wildlife crimes involving rhino horns and ivory trafficking. However, he was controversially released in July 2025 after serving only four years following a Presidential pardon.

The latest delay comes barely two months after High Court Judge Redson Kapindu strongly rebuked private lawyer Powell Nkutabasa for seeking an adjournment without sufficient grounds in the same corruption case.

Judge Kapindu warned Nkutabasa, who is leading Lin's defence team, that the court would not tolerate unnecessary adjournment applications aimed at delaying proceedings.

Lin, who remains on remand at Dedza Prison, is answering seven counts related to corrupt practices involving public officers and abuse of office.

Earlier, Judge Kapindu had adjourned the matter from January 13 to March 10 before later rescheduling it to Tuesday, May 12, 2026. During earlier court directions, the judge indicated that the trial would run for three days.

The court also ordered the defence to identify a competent interpreter for effective communication between Lin and his legal team within 14 days.

Among the allegations, Lin is accused of offering K30 million to former Maula Prison officer-in-charge Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda to influence then Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao, who was presiding over his wildlife and money laundering case in 2019, so that he could receive a lighter sentence.

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On November 7, 2025, Judge Kapindu dismissed Lin's applications for discharge based on alleged unlawful detention and also rejected his bail application.

The judge ruled that Lin was a flight risk and that the seriousness of the offences could compromise court proceedings if he were released.

The case emerged shortly after Lin's controversial Presidential pardon in July 2025, which was immediately followed by his re-arrest by the ACB.

Current Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Festino Maere previously served as lead lawyer for Lin's defence team before assuming public office.