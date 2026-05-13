Namibia: Ministry Changes Course On Fuel Anti-Hoarding Measures

The ministry of energy has directed fuel retailers to continue refilling jerry cans and other containers for customers who have a good reason for buying additional fuel.

Minister of energy Modestus Amutse announced the change on Monday, after his Thursday directive that only vehicles can be refuelled caused public outcry.

"The ministry is hereby instructing all fuel retail outlets and resellers alike to request for satisfactory explanations and use proper discretion before filling up fuel drums or petroleum products jerry cans," Amutse said.

He clarified that the Thursday directive was intended to prevent panic buying and hoarding. After the April fuel price adjustment, the country saw a 25% increase in bulk fuel purchasing -- which costs the government N$300 million to subsidise.

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Although an exemption from the directive was included for customers with a consumer installation certificate, most farmers do not have such a certificate and rely on purchasing fuels to run generators.

"The ministry acknowledges that there are many farmers, various business operators such as those in the tourism sector, and other citizens out there who normally buy fuel from time to time for use in their genuine farming, business and other activities, [and not] for the purposes of fuel hoarding," Amutse said.

In light of that, the ministry announced its decision to allow refilling of petroleum containers and called on fuel retailers to consider legitimate requests for additional fuel.

He said service stations could request explanations or documentary proof of business activities requiring additional fuel.

In addition, he called on fuel retailers to educate customers about the reasons for the directive -- which will remain in place for three months -- in order to bring the issue of panic buying under control.