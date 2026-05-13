Uganda: Museveni Orders Wetland Protection, Bans Farming in Swamps

President Museveni has ordered an immediate halt to rice and potato growing in wetlands, warning that continued destruction of swamps and forests is threatening Uganda's rainfall patterns, irrigation systems and agricultural productivity.

Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds, Museveni said wetlands and forests are critical to sustaining agriculture and protecting the country's water catchment areas.

"We need our wetlands for both our rain and irrigation," Museveni said. "We need our forests for the rain and protecting the catchment areas of the river systems."

The president identified the Rwenzori Mountains, Mount Elgon and Ssezibwa River catchment areas among the ecological systems requiring urgent protection from environmental degradation.

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"All the rice growing and potato growing in the swamps must stop," Museveni directed, arguing that farming in wetlands damages ecosystems and threatens long-term food security.

Instead, he proposed fish farming around wetland areas as a more sustainable economic activity capable of generating higher household incomes while preserving water systems.

"The government will help the communities with the earth-loading equipment to make fish ponds," Museveni said.

He added that government plans include supporting fish farmers with solar-powered water pumps, aeration systems and fish feeds to modernize aquaculture production.

Museveni also emphasized the need to expand rural water access to support zero-grazing livestock farming under the Parish Development Model.

Referring to a water initiative reportedly developed by a female legislator from Kamwenge District, the president said affordable solar-powered village water systems could significantly improve agricultural productivity and livestock farming.

The president used the ceremony to defend the Parish Development Model, saying the government's flagship poverty eradication programme is already operational nationwide.

"No more excuses," Museveni said. "These programs are not in other countries. They are here in Uganda, in every parish, every constituency."

He urged citizens to monitor local leaders accused of diverting PDM funds, saying Ugandans now have the power through local council structures to demand accountability.

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"If anybody is diverting the money, you since 1986 are empowered to deal with him or her because of the democratic local councils," he said.

Museveni also renewed his criticism of exporting unprocessed minerals and agricultural products, saying value addition remains central to Uganda's economic transformation strategy.

At the ceremony, screens displayed refined gold bars produced in Busia as the president explained the financial losses associated with exporting raw minerals.

"Each one is now costing $160,000," he said. "If you sell unprocessed gold, you get only $60,000."

Museveni further called for restoration of natural forests, saying forests are essential for rain formation, indigenous medicine and protection of water catchment areas.

"The restoration of the natural forests guarantees for us the availability of indigenous medicines, genetic materials, protecting the catchment areas and rain formation," he said.

He urged Ugandans to embrace commercial agriculture, manufacturing, ICT and services, insisting that government wealth creation structures are already in place across the country.