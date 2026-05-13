Rwanda: Six Rwandan Nurses, Midwives Receive International Recognition

Six Rwandan nurses and midwives have received the DAISY Award for excellence in clinical skill and compassionate care. This is the first time the award has been given in Rwanda.

The DAISY Award is a global non-profit initiative by the United States-based DAISY Foundation that honours outstanding nursing and midwifery care.

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The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 12 at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kigali during International Nurses Day celebration.

The awardees are Emery Habumugisha of Kibagabaga Level Two Teaching Hospital, Alexis Kagame of Shaba Health Centre in Nyamagabe District, Eulerie Hagumimana of Kirambo Health Centre in Burera District, Gabriel Nsengiyumva of Kivumu Health Center in Rustsiro District, Jean Chrysostome Iraguha of Bumbogo Health Center in Gasabo District, and Florentine Nyirajyambere of Kabuye Health Centre in Kirehe District.

"Receiving the DAISY Award is a great honour for me," said Habumugisha.

"After the long hours, sacrifices, and extra time we put into caring for patients, being recognised means a lot."

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Habumugisha, who has worked as a midwife for over three years, said he discovered his passion through experience.

"I found myself in midwifery, and I have grown in the profession and love the work I do," he said.

"As midwives, we receive babies at the beginning of their lives. Caring for women, children, and newborns is something that drives people who want to serve others."

According to Emmanuel Munyaneza, the chairperson of the National Council of Nurses and Midwives (NCNM), the recognition is part of a programme being implemented in partnership with local health organisations. He said it will recognise nurses and midwives who demonstrate professionalism, empathy, and dedication in their daily care for patients.

"The initiative is being introduced on a pilot basis across selected districts in all four provinces, including Gatsibo, Nyagatare, Rusizi, and Huye, as well as the City of Kigali. These districts were chosen to represent both urban and rural health facilities before the programme is expanded nationwide," Munyaneza said.

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Dr. Menelas Nkeshimana, the Head of the Health Workforce Department at the Ministry of Health, said the recognition shows that nurses working in rural health facilities can achieve international acknowledgement for their service.

"Out of nearly 14 million Rwandans and close to 50,000 healthcare professionals, these six awardees stand out for the work they do every day. What they have been doing across different provinces is worthy of international recognition," he said.

He noted that the awards should encourage health workers to pursue excellence, noting that quality care improves lives, speeds up recovery, and helps prevent deaths. He added that healthcare workers should serve with passion.

Danielle Lock, the Director of Nursing at the International Organization for Women in Development (IOWD) which partnered with the DAISY Foundation, she said the awards recognise nurses and midwives whose compassion, empathy, and patient connection leave a lasting impact on families and healthcare experiences.

Lock explained that the initiative shifts focus from productivity and efficiency to the human side of care, honouring healthcare workers whose dedication is felt by patients.

She added that the programme is designed for sustainability and local ownership, with the nursing council expected to lead its long-term development beyond the organisation's involvement in the country.