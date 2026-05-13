Malawi: Bushiri Forgives Sambo, Warns Malawi Over Dangerous Social Media Abuse

Founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has accepted a public apology from social commentator Peter Sambo, but used the moment to deliver a stern warning to Malawians about the deadly consequences of misinformation, reckless accusations, and social media abuse.

In a strongly-worded statement released Monday, Bushiri said he had "completely forgiven" Sambo after the latter admitted that anger and misinformation had influenced his attacks against the preacher, his family, and his ministry.

Bushiri said Sambo's decision to retract his statements, remove defamatory content, and seek reconciliation was "a significant step toward accountability and restoration."

But beneath the tone of forgiveness was a chilling warning about the growing culture of online recklessness that is increasingly pushing Malawi toward chaos and violence.

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"We must never underestimate the danger and consequences of false accusations, misinformation, and reckless defamation," Bushiri said.

The prophet pointed to the recent wave of mob violence in Nsanje and Chikwawa, where at least seven people were brutally killed following allegations linked to so-called "genital disappearance" claims -- accusations that medical examinations later proved to be false.

Without directly naming the incidents, Bushiri said the country had already painfully witnessed how "a single unverified allegation" can spiral into bloodshed, destroy lives, and tear communities apart.

"These heartbreaking incidents serve as sobering reminders that lies, propaganda, and careless words can destroy reputations, incite violence, divide communities, and cost innocent people's lives," he said.

Bushiri's remarks come at a time when Malawi is grappling with rising online hostility, character assassination, cyberbullying, and politically charged misinformation spreading rapidly across Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, and other digital platforms.

The preacher urged Malawians to stop using social media as a weapon of destruction and instead turn it into a platform for unity, encouragement, and constructive dialogue.

"Let us use social media responsibly. Let us support, uplift, and encourage one another instead of using these platforms to destroy, insult, or bring each other down," he said.

In what appeared to be a direct appeal for national introspection, Bushiri said Malawi would only become stronger if citizens learn to disagree respectfully, speak wisely, and "lead with humanity."

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The statement has already triggered debate online, with some praising Bushiri for preaching reconciliation and restraint, while others say the country must urgently confront the toxic culture of misinformation before more innocent lives are lost.