Zimbabwe: International Nurses Day - Health Workers Demand Urgent Government Action Over Low Pay, Hospital Crisis

NURSES have called on government to urgently improve salaries and working conditions in the country's struggling public health sector, saying that continued neglect threatens healthcare delivery.

In a statement to mark International Nurses Day, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) said nurses across the country were working under extremely difficult conditions while earning wages that no longer match the rising cost of living.

"They work long hours, frequently understaffed and in environments characterised by shortages of essential medicines, outdated equipment and overwhelming patient load.

"In some instances, nurse-to- patient ratios have stretched to as high as 1:20 or even 1:30, far above safe and recommended standards, placing both nurses and patients at risk.

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"There is an immediate need for fair and living wages that reflect the cost of living, improved working conditions and adequate resourcing of health institution," the association said.

The calls come after nurses across Zimbabwe recently staged protests over poor salaries and these protests were met with intimidations.

During the protests many nurses said theywere failing to cope with the rising cost of living as their earnings had been eroded to nothing, forcing some to hitchhike or walk long distances to work.

ZINA also urged government and relevant authorities to have ma

"Instead of meaningful engagement, these legitimate concerns have too often been met with indifference, delay and, in some cases, intimidation.

"There is an immediate need for respect for labour rights, including the right to be heard without intimidation," ZINA added.

The association also said that poor conditions were driving many nurses to seek opportunities outside Zimbabwe, worsening the country's healthcare crisis.

"Healthcare systems cannot function without nurses. Ignoring their plight is not only unjust, it is a direct threat to the quality and sustainability of healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe."