South Africa: Joburg Mayor Defends Demolitions of Illegal Structures - South African News Briefs - May 13, 2026

Joburg Mayor Defends Demolitions of Illegal Structures

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has said that the demolition of illegal structures will continue, with a concerted effort underway to reclaim the inner city from illegal activity, reports EWN. The City of Joburg has demolished more than a dozen illegally built structures on Small Street in one of the busiest parts of the CBD. Morero defended the city against accusations of a lack of urgency in addressing this issue, explaining that they needed to be mindful of backlash and possible legal challenges before the demolitions. Acting regional director Patrick Baloyi said overcrowding in the area has fueled pickpocketing, armed robberies, and deadly turf wars among criminal groups competing for space.

Schools Reopen Across Western Cape Following Severe Storms

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The Western Cape Education Department has announced that all schools in the province will reopen, reports SABC News. The department's decision is based on guidance from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the South African Weather Service (SAWS). Some schools may remain closed if they suffered infrastructure damage or are inaccessible after severe storms that hit the province. The City of Cape Town says more than 83 000 people residing in over 21 000 dwellings have been left destitute by the bad weather.

Fatal Crash Involving Minister Motsoaledi’s State Vehicle

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has not yet commented on a fatal weekend crash involving his State-assigned vehicle near Bela-Bela, reports EWN. Police confirmed that a woman and her child were killed on the N1 after being struck by the minister’s state-assigned vehicle, which was driven by his protection services driver. The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed. Reports indicate the victims were attempting to reach the scene of an earlier accident in which the woman’s husband is believed to have died after being hit by a car driven by an off-duty police officer. An investigation is currently underway by both the police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), with the minister’s driver at risk of being charged with culpable homicide.

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