South Africa: Home Affairs Wins Constitutional Court Case Against Repeat Asylum Applications

12 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Home Affairs has secured a significant victory against the abuse of the asylum system following a judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court in Director-General, Department of Home Affairs and Others v Irankunda and Another.

In its majority ruling, the apex court upheld the department's appeal against an earlier ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal by confirming that repeat asylum applications are not permitted once an original application has been finally determined.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said the judgment marks another major step in its efforts to clamp down on abuse of the asylum system and restore the rule of law in the broader management of immigration and refugee matters.

The ruling, which prohibits endless repeat applications by asylum seekers whose original applications have been rejected, comes just weeks after Cabinet approved the Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The policy introduces the first-safe-country principle aimed at ending the practice of asylum seekers "picking and choosing" South Africa as their preferred destination in the region.

According to the department, the recent breakthroughs demonstrate that the department is making rapid progress in rebuilding these systems from the ground up to better serve South Africa's interests.

"This judgment from the highest court in the land is an affirmation of the unprecedented progress we are making in restoring the rule of law and clamping down on abuse in the migration and asylum systems. It further demonstrates that our commitment to systemic reform - not in opposition to but anchored in our Constitution - is rapidly resolving problems that once seemed insurmountable," Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, said. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.