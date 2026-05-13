Somalia Human Rights Commission Chief Meets UK Envoy On Institutional Support

Mogadishu, Somalia — The chairperson of Somalia's Independent National Human Rights Commission, Dr. Maryan Qasim, held talks with the British ambassador to Somalia, Charles King, today on strengthening cooperation in human rights protection and institutional development, the commission said.

The meeting focused on priorities including accountability, protection of vulnerable groups in Somali society, freedom of expression and opinion, and international support for the commission as it advances its institutional establishment phase.

According to a statement from the commission, discussions also covered efforts to reinforce the body in line with the Paris Principles, the internationally recognized standards guiding national human rights institutions.

Maryan welcomed Britain's continued cooperation and support for Somalia's human rights sector, including initiatives aimed at strengthening the rule of law, accountability mechanisms and the protection of fundamental rights.

The United Kingdom has been among Somalia's key international partners supporting governance reforms, justice institutions and human rights initiatives as the Horn of Africa nation rebuilds state institutions after decades of conflict.