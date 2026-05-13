Africa: Somali Foreign Minister Attends Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisaalam Abdi Ali attended the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on behalf of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, joining African and international leaders at talks focused on strengthening cooperation and reforming global governance institutions.

The summit, part of broader Africa-France partnership discussions, brought together heads of state, ministers and senior officials to discuss multilateral cooperation, economic development and calls for a more inclusive international system that provides fairer representation for Africa and developing nations.

The gathering in the Kenyan capital focused on expanding cooperation between African countries and France in areas including innovation, investment, economic growth and diplomatic ties under the theme "France Partnership for Innovation and Growth."

French President Emmanuel Macron, African foreign and defense ministers, African Union officials and representatives of the East African regional bloc IGAD were among participants attending the high-level forum.

Somalia's delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abdisaalam and included Somalia's ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, diplomats from the Somali embassy in Nairobi and officials from the foreign ministry.

Somalia has sought to strengthen diplomatic and economic partnerships with regional and international allies as it pursues reconstruction efforts and broader engagement with global institutions.