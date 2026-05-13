Nigeria: EFCC Operation At Teaching Hospital Disrupts Services As Patients, Health Workers Flee Facility

The operation triggered panic at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital as workers fled wards, patients were left unattended and medical services were disrupted following the EFCC's arrest of a senior hospital official.

An operation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) on Tuesday morning caused panic within the federal health facility, disrupted medical services and forced workers to abandon wards amid safety concerns.

The operation reportedly led to the arrest of the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, of the hospital, Eyo Ekpe, a Professor of cardiothoracic surgeon.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that armed operatives stormed the hospital premises in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in what they described as a "commando-style" operation.

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According to witnesses, the operatives arrived in two salon cars, a tinted bus, while some of them wore masks, with a few wearing the EFCC insignia.

The reason for Professor Ekpe's arrest was not immediately clear as of the time of filing this report.

Videos shared with PREMIUM TIMES showed scenes of panic within the hospital premises, with workers, patients and visitors seen running after what witnesses said was the firing of teargas during the operation.

Witnesses also alleged that some people sustained injuries during the commotion.

"The entire place became chaotic. Patients and staff started running when they started shooting teargas and gun," one witness said.

A source within the hospital said the incident caused fear among health workers and disrupted clinical activities across several departments.

Witnesses said many phones were seized by EFCC operatives from those who snapped or filmed the operation.

Following the operation, labour unions within the hospital moved across wards and directed members to vacate the premises over security concerns.

PREMIUM TIMES observed workers leaving offices and hospital wards, while some patients were left unattended in the confusion.

Internal statement issued by the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital branch of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, signed by its chairperson, Effiong Unoekieoru, directed nurses to immediately leave the hospital environment.

"Sequel to the security concern due to invasion of the hospital premises by EFCC officials this morning, all the nurses are hereby directed to leave the hospital environment until the security situation is calm," the statement said.

Officials of the Trade Union Congress and the Senior Staff Association were also seen moving across wards and departments asking workers to vacate the premises.

The disruption raised concerns about the safety of patients receiving treatment at the tertiary health institution, especially those in critical condition.

PREMIUM TIMES sent separate media enquiries to the EFCC and the management of UUTH seeking clarification on the operation.

In the enquiry to the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, PREMIUM TIMES asked why Mr Ekpe was arrested and whether the anti-graft agency authorised the use of force, including alleged deployment of teargas and gun, within a hospital environment.

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The newspaper also asked whether the commission was aware that the operation disrupted healthcare services and forced medical workers to abandon wards.

In a separate enquiry to the Chief Medical Director of UUTH, Emem Bassey, PREMIUM TIMES asked whether the hospital management was informed ahead of the operation, whether arrest warrant was shown by the EFCC before the arrest, what Mr Ekpe was arrested for and whether any patients or staff sustained injuries during the incident.

The newspaper also sought clarification on the impact of the operation on surgeries, emergency response and patient care within the hospital.

Neither the EFCC nor the hospital management had responded to the enquiries as of the time of filing this report.