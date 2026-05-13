Africa Forward Summit - Tunisia Counts On Startups to Build Development Model Based On Innovation, Says PM

Tunis, May 12 — Tunisia is counting on start-ups to build a development model based on innovation and flexibility, Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzeri said on the sidelines of her participation in the Africa Forward Summit, co-organised by Kenya and France on May 11-12 in Nairobi.

Digital transformation is a key driver for the national economy, given its role in stimulating investment and improving the business climate, she added as she met young Tunisian entrepreneurs based abroad and leaders of start-ups operating in high value-added sectors.

In this respect, she pointed to the contribution of technology start-ups, whose influence extends far beyond national borders and whose solutions are now being adopted by major international companies.

Tunisia's start-up sector stands out for its ability to attract talent and create jobs, the Premier said, indicating that efforts are on to improve the legislative framework for investment in order to adapt it to technological changes and build a development model based on innovation and flexibility.

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Tunisia already enjoys a strong position in global rankings regarding the use of artificial intelligence, underpinned by a well-developed infrastructure and a favourable legal framework, she added.

The PM further had a meeting with InstaDeep CEO and co-founder Karim Beguir, during which the importance of AI as a major opportunity to accelerate innovation and high-value-added projects, particularly in innovative fields, was discussed.

The talk also helped discuss the need to invest in renewable energy projects and to create modern, energy-efficient data centres, so that AI can become a genuine tool for development and a driver of economic and social progress.

In this respect, the PM pointed to the importance of the responsible and secure use of these technologies.