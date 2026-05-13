Africa Forward Summit 2026 Declaration Prioritizes Agriculture and Health Systems

Nairobi — The Africa Forward Summit 2026 Declaration has outlined expanded commitments on agricultural transformation, food security, and resilient health systems as African and French leaders push for stronger cooperation on sustainable development and economic growth.

The declaration, adopted during the summit held in Nairobi, builds on a renewed Africa-France partnership framework focused on innovation, industrialization, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

Under the agriculture pillar, leaders committed to strengthening agricultural value chains through agro-processing, cold storage systems, logistics, and expanded domestic, regional, and international trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The declaration states that the reforms aim to transform African agriculture from dependence on raw commodity exports into a driver of industrialization, value addition, and economic sovereignty.

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Leaders also pledged to empower youth, women, and smallholder farmers through improved access to finance, land tenure systems, digital tools in precision agriculture, agri-fintech innovation, business incubation, and skills development.

The agreement further emphasizes strengthening food security and nutrition while promoting healthy diets and improving rural-urban economic linkages across African economies.

Participants additionally committed to building climate-resilient agricultural and food systems capable of responding to environmental, economic, and geopolitical challenges affecting the continent.

The declaration also supports implementation of the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan 2024-2034 through technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.

Leaders further called for increased public-private partnerships and investment in agro-industrial parks and competitive agricultural value chains to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

The summit declaration also places strong emphasis on resilient and people-centered healthcare systems as part of broader efforts to advance human security and development across Africa.

Leaders committed to accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through strengthened primary healthcare systems, equitable access to health services, and measures aimed at reducing financial hardship for citizens seeking medical care.

The declaration outlines plans to enhance pandemic preparedness, disease surveillance, laboratory and genomic capacity, and implementation of the One Health approach linking human, animal, and environmental health.

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African and French leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration on climate and health initiatives through international partnerships and integration of health priorities into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

In addition, the summit committed to accelerating regional production of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and medical technologies through partnerships guided by frameworks supported by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Medicines Agency, and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Africa Forward Summit brought together Heads of State, policymakers, investors, and development partners to chart a new path for Africa-France cooperation anchored on sustainable growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships.