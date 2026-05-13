Kenya: The Nairobi Hospital Marks International Nurses Week 2026 With Tribute to Nurses

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital has commemorated International Nurses Week 2026 by recognizing the dedication, sacrifice, and critical contribution of nurses in delivering quality healthcare services across the country.

The event, held at the hospital and led by the National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) - Nairobi Hospital Chapter, brought together healthcare professionals, nursing leaders, and partners under the theme "Our Nurses, Our Future: Empowered Nurses Save Lives."

Speaking during the celebrations, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the nursing profession as a key pillar in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"The Government of Kenya recognizes and greatly values the critical role nurses play in the delivery of Universal Health Coverage. Nurses are the backbone of our health system, providing frontline healthcare and strengthening communities across the country," she said.

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The PS noted that nurses manage nearly 75 percent of Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities in Kenya and continue to play a central role in primary healthcare, maternal health, immunization, preventive care, and curative services.

She added that the government is prioritizing investments and policies aimed at improving nurses' training, working conditions, career growth, leadership development, and retention.

The Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano praised nurses for their unwavering commitment to patient care, describing them as an indispensable pillar of the institution's healthcare system.

"Our nurses embody the very essence of who we are as an institution. Their dedication, commitment, and selfless service continue to ensure safe, high-quality patient experiences," said Osano.

He reiterated the hospital's commitment to strengthening the Nursing Division through continuous training, improved working conditions, and professional capacity development to support the delivery of world-class healthcare services.

Osano also commended the National Nurses Association of Kenya - TNH Branch and the hospital's Nursing Division leadership for organizing the celebrations and promoting excellence in nursing care.

Director of Nursing Services at The Nairobi Hospital, Dr. Margaret Muiyuro, emphasized the importance of investing in nursing leadership, specialization, evidence-based practice, and continuous professional development.

"Nursing is a calling grounded in compassion, professionalism, and a commitment to patient-centered care. Investing in nurses directly improves patient outcomes and strengthens healthcare systems," she said.

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She thanked the hospital management for prioritizing leadership empowerment and professional development programs that enable nurses to respond effectively to evolving healthcare needs.

During the celebrations, outstanding nurses were recognized for exemplary service and excellence in patient care, reflecting the hospital's commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and healthcare delivery.

International Nurses Week is observed annually from May 6 to May 12 in recognition of the dedication and clinical expertise of nurses globally. The 2026 celebrations focused on empowering nurses and highlighting their role in transforming healthcare systems worldwide.