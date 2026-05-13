Kenya: PS Karugu Champions Climate Action Through Tree Planting in Meru

Nairobi — Residents of Meru County joined Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs Dr. Caroline Karugu and officials from the State Department of EAC Affairs in a tree planting exercise aimed at supporting the government's ambitious target of planting 15 billion trees by 2030.

The exercise brought together local leaders, community members, staff and interns from the department in a show of commitment towards environmental conservation and climate action.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Karugu praised the people of Meru for embracing the national tree growing campaign and supporting efforts to restore the country's forest cover.

"The dedication of the people of Meru County in supporting the President's national vision of planting 15 billion trees by 2030 is commendable. Together with the staff and interns of the State Department of EAC Affairs, we joined the local community in furtherance of this vision," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative forms part of the government's broader climate resilience agenda aimed at increasing forest cover, restoring degraded ecosystems and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Kenya launched the 15-billion-tree campaign as part of efforts to achieve 30 percent tree cover by 2032 while promoting environmental sustainability and community participation in conservation activities.

Local residents who took part in the exercise welcomed the initiative, saying tree planting will help protect water catchment areas, improve biodiversity and create a healthier environment for future generations.