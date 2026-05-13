Kenya: PS Karugu Champions Climate Action Through Tree Planting in Meru

13 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Residents of Meru County joined Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs Dr. Caroline Karugu and officials from the State Department of EAC Affairs in a tree planting exercise aimed at supporting the government's ambitious target of planting 15 billion trees by 2030.

The exercise brought together local leaders, community members, staff and interns from the department in a show of commitment towards environmental conservation and climate action.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Karugu praised the people of Meru for embracing the national tree growing campaign and supporting efforts to restore the country's forest cover.

"The dedication of the people of Meru County in supporting the President's national vision of planting 15 billion trees by 2030 is commendable. Together with the staff and interns of the State Department of EAC Affairs, we joined the local community in furtherance of this vision," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative forms part of the government's broader climate resilience agenda aimed at increasing forest cover, restoring degraded ecosystems and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Kenya launched the 15-billion-tree campaign as part of efforts to achieve 30 percent tree cover by 2032 while promoting environmental sustainability and community participation in conservation activities.

Local residents who took part in the exercise welcomed the initiative, saying tree planting will help protect water catchment areas, improve biodiversity and create a healthier environment for future generations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.