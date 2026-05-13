Tanzania: MPs Hail Plan for New Muhimbili National Hospital

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament have welcomed government's plans to undertake a major transformation of the health sector through the construction of a new Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), describing it as a long-overdue and strategic investment to improve healthcare services in the country.

The project, valued at 1.2tri/-, is designed to deliver specialist and super-specialist healthcare services in line with international standards.

Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa on Monday unveiled the plan in the National Assembly, while presenting the ministry's 1.8tri/- budget estimates for the 2026/27, saying the initiative will also strengthen medical tourism and improve services for both local and foreign patients.

He said the government is embarking on the five-year project following a detailed assessment of MNH, which identified key challenges including ageing infrastructure, scattered buildings, high maintenance costs and limited capacity to adopt modern medical technologies.

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Contributing to the 2026/27 health budget, MPs said the project represents a critical investment in the country's future, with the potential to transform service delivery, reduce congestion and position Tanzania as a regional leader in specialised healthcare.

Arumeru West MP (CCM) Johannes Lukumay, who is also Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/ AIDS, said the project will significantly elevate Tanzania's healthcare system by upgrading MNH to international standards.

He said the new facility will strengthen medical tourism, enhance training for health professionals, expand research capacity and enable the use of advanced medical equipment.

"This is a major project that will change the face of our country. Muhimbili will attain international status, and through that we will strengthen medical tourism. It will also improve the training of our doctors and enhance research in Tanzania. With large-scale investment in modern equipment, the hospital will offer advanced treatment services that are currently limited," he said.

Special Seats MP (CCM) Juliana Shonza said MNH has outgrown its current infrastructure due to years of congestion and deterioration, stressing that implementation of the project should not be delayed.

She urged the government to ensure timely delivery so it can stand as a lasting legacy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, ideally within the planned five-year period.

Ms Mariam Kisangi (Temeke -CCM) described the proposal as historic, noting that MNH has existed since 1905, dating back to the era of the Maji Maji Rebellion.

She said the hospital continues to serve as the country's main referral facility, receiving patients from all regions and facing heavy pressure on its services.

"If you stand at Muhimbili for just five minutes, you will see ambulances arriving one after another from every corner of the country. Patients are referred from all over Tanzania, showing how critical this hospital is and why we need a modern national facility," she said.

Ms Kisangi also pointed to challenges faced by patients within the hospital, including frequent transfers between units under difficult conditions.

"It is not acceptable for a national hospital to operate in a way where patients are moved under such circumstances. We must build a facility that reflects the dignity of our nation," she said.

She further called for preservation of historic buildings such as Mwaisela and Kibasila, saying the new development should not erase cultural heritage structures, which should instead be rehabilitated in line with conservation guidelines.

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Ms Ghati Chomete (Special Seats -CCM) said the project reflects longstanding public expectations for improved healthcare infrastructure and expressed confidence it will bring relief to citizens.

Echoing similar views, Ms Hawa Chakoma (Special Seats -CCM) said MNH buildings are extremely old and no longer suitable for modern healthcare delivery.

"These structures are nearly 100 years old and no longer fit for purpose. Our President has shown strong commitment to improving the health sector," she said.

Ms Grace Mkoma (Special Seats -CCM) also supported the plan, noting that MNH has played a key role in the country's referral system but is now overwhelmed by rising patient numbers.