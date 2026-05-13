Tanzania: New Agreement to Strengthen Food Security

Dar es Salaam — FARMERS in major food producing regions are set to benefit from subsidised farming equipment and modern storage technologies following a new partnership between Cooperative Bank Tanzania Plc (Coop Bank) and AGRA aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and strengthening national food security.

The initiative comes at a time when the country is intensifying efforts to modernise agriculture and build resilient food systems in line with the National Development Vision 2050, which places agriculture at the centre of economic transformation and sustainable livelihoods.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Dar es Salaam yesterday under AGRA's RE-GAIN Programme, a continental initiative focused on reducing food losses and improving climate resilience among smallholder farmers.

Under the agreement, farmers engaged in strategic food value chains, particularly rice, maize and beans, will access farming equipment and storage facilities at subsidised prices, with support covering up to 30 per cent of the market value of the technologies.

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The programme will initially target 11 foodbasket regions, including Morogoro, Mbeya, Manyara, Katavi, Tabora and Songwe, where agriculture remains the backbone of local economies and food production.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Coop Bank Managing Director Godfrey Ng'urah said the partnership reflects the bank's long-term commitment to financing agriculture and empowering smallholder farmers, who continue to face challenges in accessing affordable technology and financial services.

"We cannot achieve sustainable food security without addressing postharvest losses," said Mr Ng'urah.

"Through this partnership over the next five years, we will support smallholder farmers with subsidised loans for farming equipment, storage facilities and technologies that preserve crops and improve productivity."

He noted that postharvest losses continue to affect between 30 and 35 per cent of food produced in many parts of the country, undermining farmer incomes and threatening national food reserves.

According to him, the partnership seeks not only to improve storage and handling systems, but also to promote modern farming practices that can increase productivity and build resilience against global shocks that frequently disrupt food supply chains.

"With increasing climate and economic shocks globally, countries must invest in systems that guarantee food resilience and sustainability. This programme is designed to help farmers produce enough, store efficiently and farm profitably," he added.

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AGRA Tanzania Country Director Vianey Rweyendela described Coop Bank as a critical partner due to its focus on financial inclusion and outreach to underserved farming communities.

He observed that smallholder farmers constitute a large proportion of those excluded from mainstream financing despite being responsible for much of the country's food production.

"Access to finance remains a major obstacle for small-scale farmers seeking technologies that reduce post-harvest losses," said Mr Rweyendela.

"This partnership combines financing, awareness creation and technology adoption to ensure farmers understand what solutions are available and how to access them."

He added that climate change continues to intensify food insecurity across Africa through prolonged droughts, floods and other extreme weather conditions that shorten growing seasons and reduce agricultural productivity.

The programme also brings together suppliers and manufacturers of agricultural technologies and storage solutions.

Commercial Manager of PPTL, Thomson Mwakibinga, said the company will supply grain and fruit packaging materials tailored for smallholder farmers, particularly in rural areas where access to proper storage remains limited.

Sales Manager at Imara Tech, Ms Jesca Kivike, said the initiative will enable agricultural technology providers to expand into underserved regions and distribute harvesting equipment that minimises crop losses.