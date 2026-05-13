Gaborone — Members of the Diplomatic Corp and the public visited Parliament Buildings to sign the Condolence Book in honour of the late Former President Dr Festus Mogae.

The signing of the Condolence Book started today until May 14.

He will lie in state on May 13 from 6am until 6pm to allow the nation to pay their last respects.

A Home Village Procession of Honour will be on May 14, starting from Selebi Phikwe to Serowe, where a memorial will be held at the main kgotla.

A National Memorial Service will be held at the UB Indoor Sports Centre while a Gaborone Procession of Honour will be on May 15.

Dr Mogae, who passed on May 8, aged 86 will be buried at the Phomolong Memorial Park in Phakalane on May 16

BOPA