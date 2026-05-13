South Africa: Top Cops in the Dock - Here's the Full List of Madlanga-Related Arrests

The Madlanga Commission has exposed the deep rot within SAPS, with the fallout reaching the highest ranks of law enforcement as senior officers have been arrested and hauled before court to answer to corruption allegations.

Many initially dismissed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as another costly talk shop destined to produce little more than political theatre. But a key provision in its terms of reference, allowing for the immediate referral of evidence for investigation and possible prosecution, has given the commission real teeth.

With arrests, prosecutions and senior law enforcement officials now appearing in court, the inquiry has rapidly become one of the country's most closely watched proceedings.

On Wednesday, 13 May, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and 12 senior SAPS officials will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court over corruption allegations linked to the scandal-ridden R360-million Medicare24 contract awarded to alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

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The 13 accused, along with Matlala and his business associate James Murray, face charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The State alleges that Matlala bribed senior police officers, including generals, to secure the contract, which was awarded in June 2024 before it was later cancelled. The group first appeared in court in March 2025.

These and other arrests have differentiated the Madlanga Commission from previous inquiries, where shocking revelations rarely led to arrests.

Masemola entered the frame after appearing in court...