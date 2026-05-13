South Africa: Gift of the Givers Steps in As Cape Town Deluges Flood 26 Informal Settlements

12 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The intense storms that struck the City of Cape Town and surrounds over the past 48 hours have caused flooding in at least 26 informal settlements, leaving homes damaged, belongings destroyed and families in desperate need.

The narrow passages between the homes in New Village informal settlement, located in Nomzamo, Cape Town, have been totally flooded after the intense storms that struck the metro over the past 48 hours. In some places, the water almost reaches residents' knees.

It has seeped into their homes, drenching clothing and blankets, and damaging appliances. For many families, electricity is either cut off or too risky to use. Yet most continue to stay in their waterlogged homes - there is nowhere else to go.

Resident Gavin Peter told Daily Maverick that he had taken to sitting on his bed with his baby daughter in an attempt to stay dry. It is not the first time his home has flooded, and it takes a long time for the water to subside.

"You can't be safe here when it's like this," he said.

Extreme weather first hit the Western Cape on Sunday, 10 May, when a strong cold front made landfall in the province, followed by a second, more powerful cold front on Monday that caused winds and rainfall to worsen. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 8 weather warning for Monday and Tuesday, noting the high risk of...

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