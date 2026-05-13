Kenya: Group Welcomes Increased SHA Cancer Cover, Expanded Treatment Services

Nairobi — Kenyan Network of Cancer Organizations has welcomed the government's decision to increase oncology benefits under the Social Health Authority from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000.

The organization said the revised package marks a major step in improving access to cancer treatment and reducing the financial burden on patients and families under Kenya's Universal Health Coverage agenda.

KENCO also welcomed the increase in the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund allocation from Sh150,000 to Sh400,000, saying the move reflects growing recognition of the high cost of long-term cancer care.

The expanded package includes oncology consultations, mental health and nutritional support, advanced diagnostics such as CT scans, MRI and PET scans, chemotherapy and radiotherapy services, as well as specialized treatments including brachytherapy and SBRT.

The organization further praised recent investments in cancer treatment infrastructure, including the opening of a pediatric cancer wing at Kenyatta National Hospital and the installation of modern radiotherapy machines at KNH and Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

However, KENCO called for faster implementation of the reforms, urging SHA to address delays in approvals and claims processing, improve reimbursement systems and strengthen public awareness on the revised oncology benefits package.