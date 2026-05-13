Ethiopian Marathon Star Yebrgual Melese Dies During Training

Ethiopian long-distance runner Yebrgual Melese has died at the age of 36 after falling ill during a routine training session.

Melese had been preparing for the Ottawa Marathons scheduled for 24 May when she suffered a sudden medical emergency.

She was rushed to the hospital but died despite the efforts of the medical staff.

In a statement, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to her family, friends and fans.

Her best result in one of the seven World Marathon Majors came in 2015, the same year as her victories in Houston and Prague, when she finished second in the Chicago Marathon.