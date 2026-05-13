South African DJ, Publicist and Designer Maria McCloy, Dies

South Africa has lost one of its most vibrant media and creative figures, Maria McCloy. She was 50.

McCloy passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg following heart failure, according to a family statement. "It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of our beloved sister and media industry giant, Maria McCloy (50)," the family said.

McCloy was widely known for her multi-faceted career as a DJ, publicist and fashion designer. The McCloy family said her kindness, warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for those around her touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her mother and two sisters, Thandiwe and Natasha, along with a large circle of family and friends who are devastated by her passing.

The family has requested privacy as they grieve. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences.

Details of the memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.