Uganda: Molly Katanga Questions Timeline of DNA Evidence

Kampala, Uganda — Molly Katanga has accused police of framing her for the death of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, telling the High Court that key claims used to charge her appeared long before the forensic results themselves existed.

During re-examination by defence lawyer MacDusman Kabega on Monday, Katanga insisted investigators had built a false case around her and maintained that the account she gave court was truthful.

"My story is true," Katanga told the court. "What I told you is exactly what happened. I was framed."

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Katanga focused much of her criticism on the forensic evidence, especially claims relating to DNA found on the firearm.

She questioned how the indictment in January 2024 could already claim that her DNA was "predominant" on the gun when, according to testimony in court, the DNA results only became available months later.

"Where you charge someone in January, waiting for the results that will come in April - what is that?" she asked.

Her remarks drew attention to what the defence says is a major inconsistency in the timeline of the investigation.

Katanga also challenged the gunshot residue evidence, questioning how tests for gunpowder residue could have been carried out if the swabs allegedly taken from her had already been exhausted during DNA testing.

"Which DNA claims they used it? Where did the other swabs come from for gunpowder?" she asked.

Katanga also dismissed suggestions that she wanted to take over company accounts or acquire property following her husband's death.

She told court that since 2004, she had been the person operating and running the company accounts and said several of the properties mentioned during the trial were purchased by her before being placed in their joint names.

Kabega ended the re-examination shortly after Katanga again declared her innocence.

"I was framed," she said. "I am innocent."

The re-examination formed part of the defence's broader effort to challenge the credibility and reliability of the police investigation as the trial nears its final stage.