Nigeria: Day 1 Review - Team Nigeria Wins Two Medals As Amusan, Ashe Shine At African Athletics Championships

Nigeria's first medals came in the women's discus final, where Divine Oladipo and Obiageri Amaechi finished on the podium.

Team Nigeria made a bright start to the 2026 CAA African Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana, winning two medals on the opening day and recording several strong performances across track and field events.

Nigeria's first medals came in the women's discus final, where Divine Oladipo and Obiageri Amaechi finished on the podium.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Making her first international appearance for Nigeria, Divine Oladipo produced an impressive throw of 55.37m to win silver. Cameroon's Nora Atim Monie claimed gold with a throw of 57.00m.

Obiageri Amaechi added to Nigeria's medal count by taking bronze with 53.23m, giving Team Nigeria two places on the podium in the event.

Away from the field events, Nigeria's sprint and hurdles athletes also enjoyed a positive opening day at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra.

World record holder Tobi Amusan eased into the women's 100m hurdles final after running 12.82 seconds in her heat. It was Amusan's first hurdles race of the season, but the Nigerian star looked comfortable as she began her chase for another African title.

Nigeria also qualified another athlete for the final through Janet Sunday, who finished second in her heat behind Ghana's Evonne Britton.

In the men's 100m, Favour Ashe survived an early scare after he was initially disqualified for a false start. Team Nigeria successfully appealed the decision, allowing Ashe to return to the track. He later ran 10.55 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals.

Another Nigerian sprinter, Chidera Ezeakor, continued his impressive rise by winning his heat in 10.38 seconds. His performance stood out after he defeated Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu on home soil.

Nigeria also recorded success in the women's 100m. Rosemary Chukwuma qualified for the semi-finals after running 11.44 seconds, while Miracle Ezechukwu and Tejiri Ugoh also advanced.

The country's 400m runners also made progress. Samson Nathaniel, Sikiru Adeyemi and Esther Okon all booked places in the next round of their events.

Nathaniel impressed with a strong finish to win his heat ahead of athletes from Uganda and Kenya.

Nigeria arrived at the championships with a 45-member team made up of experienced stars and young talents. After a strong opening day that delivered medals and several qualifications, hopes are rising for more success as the competition continues in Accra.