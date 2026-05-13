Tanzania: Govt Warns Against Illegal Land Occupation

Dodoma — THE government has warned against illegal occupation of public spaces, particularly open areas, as it tightens enforcement of land-use regulations nationwide.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, issued the warning in the National Assembly while responding to a supplementary question from Kigoma Urban MP (CCM), Clayton Chipando.

The MP had asked when the government would introduce strict measures to regulate the use of public open spaces and how it plans to address recurring land disputes that had previously been resolved. In his response, Mr Mmuya stressed that unauthorised use of public land will not be tolerated, especially where individuals or developers bypass established planning procedures.

He issued a strong warning that authorities will take strict action against illegal construction on public spaces, including open grounds, at any stage of development.

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"The government directives are clear: Illegal structures built on public land will be demolished at various stages, including during planning, foundation work and even after completion if they do not comply with the law. The costs incurred by individuals will not prevent enforcement where violations occur," he said.

Mr Mmuya said that Tanzania already has a comprehensive legal framework governing land management, citing key instruments such as the National Human Settlements Development Policy (2000), the National Land Policy (1995, revised in 2023), the Urban Planning Act (Cap 355), and updated regulations issued in 2018 and revised again in 2023. He said these laws form the foundation for proper land administration, ensuring orderly planning, ownership and management of land across the country.

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"The existence of these laws and regulations is the backbone of proper land management," he added, noting that the government, in collaboration with Parliament, continues to strengthen the sector to address emerging challenges. In his primary question, Mr Chipando sought clarification on the government's strategy to resolve widespread land conflicts affecting residents in Kigoma Urban and other parts of the country.

Responding, Mr Mmuya outlined a multi-pronged approach aimed at preventing and resolving land disputes. These include preparing and supervising land-use plans, implementing the Land Clinics Programme and conducting public education on land matters to reduce avoidable conflicts.

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Other measures include establishing a land conflict register to avoid duplication in handling cases and strengthening discipline among land sector officials to improve professionalism and service delivery.

He acknowledged that land disputes remain a significant challenge affecting many citizens, including those in Kigoma Region.

According to him, these conflicts are driven by overlapping land uses, illegal land transactions conducted outside legal channels, encroachment on public areas and large farms, low public awareness of land laws and unclear administrative boundaries.

Mr Mmuya said the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, in collaboration with other government institutions, continues to resolve such disputes through administrative channels, including Regional Land Commissioners' offices, nationwide Land Clinics and various leadership forums.

He said that in Kigoma Region alone, five Land Clinics have been conducted. In the 2025/2026 financial year, 1,092 land disputes were received and handled, of which 1,046 were resolved administratively, while 46 remain at different stages of resolution.