Tanzania: Minister Warns Youth Against Job Selectiveness

Zanzibar — MINISTER for Labour and Investment, Mr Sharif Ali Sharif has urged Zanzibar youth to improve their skills and stop being selective about jobs in order to benefit from growing employment opportunities created through investment projects.

Speaking during a parliamentary question-and-answer session, Mr Sharif said there is no overlap of responsibilities between his ministry and the Ministry of Youth, Employment and Empowerment.

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He explained that the youth ministry is responsible for preparing and economically empowering young people and special groups so they can access employment opportunities or engage in self-employment.

Mr Sharif encouraged young people to take advantage of available jobs, noting that many positions are currently being filled by workers from outside Zanzibar.

"I have conducted some research and found that many Zanzibar youth are selective about jobs, leaving opportunities to outsiders," he said.