Ethiopia: Federal Police, Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia Sign MOU On Ensuring Peace

12 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Federal Police and the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that enables them to work together in ensuring peace.

Federal Police Commissioner General, Demelash Gebremichael, and Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia Secretary-General, Tagay Tadele, signed the MoU today.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Commissioner General Demelash said the newly signed agreement would create an enabling situation that further strengthens collaboration between the institutions.

According to him, the MoU will significantly contribute to preventing potential conflicts and ensure respect for law and order.

Inter-Religious Council Secretary-General Tagay Tadele, said the agreement with the Ethiopian Federal Police would play a pivotal role for peace building.

According to him, the Council is committed to the implementation of the agreement.

Read the original article on ENA.

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