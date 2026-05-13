Somalia: Somaliland-Americans Hold First Advocacy Day At Minnesota Capitol

St. Paul, Minnesota — Somaliland-Americans gathered Wednesday at the Minnesota State Capitol for the first "Somaliland American Day," an event bringing together lawmakers, local officials and members of the Somaliland community in Minnesota.

The event was organized by Voices Through Engagement (V.O.T.E), a Somaliland-American civic organization based in Minnesota.

Attendees included members of the Minnesota Legislature, representatives from the Minnesota Senate, St. Paul city officials, state legislative candidates and Somaliland-American residents from across the state.

The gathering focused on civic participation, political engagement and strengthening ties between elected officials and the Somaliland-American community.

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Rebecca Noecker, President of the St. Paul City Council, spoke about self-determination and support for democratic values.

"Self-determination -- that is everything we stand for in this country, and that is something that we should stand up for everywhere in the world where it is happening," Noecker said. "And I will also say, on a personal note as a Jewish person, I am very proud to have come today, and more countries need to follow suit."

Minnesota Senator Ronald Steven Latz also addressed the gathering and welcomed continued engagement with the Somaliland-American community.

Senator Jim Abeler spoke during the event and reflected on Somaliland's growing international visibility.

"I am happy to be a friend of Somaliland -- Somaliland, which is now recognized. I remember earlier times when we spoke about Somaliland," Abeler said.

Ahmed I. Abdi, Acting Board Chair of Voices Through Engagement (V.O.T.E), said the organization aims to strengthen civic participation among Somaliland-Americans in Minnesota.

"As the Voices Through Engagement (V.O.T.E) organization, our mission is to empower the Somaliland community in Minnesota -- the largest Somaliland diaspora community in the United States -- to strengthen its collective civic voice and mobilize electoral support for legislators who stand in support of the Republic of Somaliland," Ahmed I. Abdi said.

Organizers said the event was the first of its kind and hoped it would become an annual gathering between Minnesota lawmakers and Somaliland-Americans.

Minnesota is home to one of the largest Somali-speaking communities in the United States, including a large Somaliland-American population active in business, education and public affairs.

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Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security forces and democratic institutions while continuing efforts to expand international engagement and recognition.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)