Rwanda: Kagame, Ifad Chief Discuss Expanding Agric Partnership

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday met with Álvaro Lario, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the Office of the President, the two discussed deepening cooperation to advance rural development and agricultural transformation, pivoting on ongoing collaboration between Rwanda and IFAD, particularly efforts aimed at strengthening resilience for smallholder farmers.

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The meeting also explored opportunities to expand cooperation to boost inclusive growth, improved market access and greater private sector participation in agriculture.

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The talks come as Rwanda continues to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the global institution through major investments targeting productivity, climate resilience and rural livelihoods.

Earlier this year, Rwanda secured $78.5 million (over Rwf110 billion) from IFAD to support the second phase of the Kayonza Irrigation and Integrated Watershed Management Project (KIIWP2).

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The funding deal, signed in February, is expected to expand irrigation infrastructure, strengthen watershed management systems and support small livestock value chains in Kayonza district.

Government says the project is intended to reduce poverty, improve food security and help rural communities better withstand climate-related shocks.

The latest engagement also builds on the Rwf166.5 billion Rwanda Dairy Development Project Phase II (RDDP II) launched in August 2024 to transform the country's dairy sector.

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The six-year project is expected to benefit more than 175,000 smallholder dairy farmers across 27 districts, with interventions including the construction and rehabilitation of milk storage and processing facilities, improved dairy breeding services and expanded access to affordable financing.

The project is part of broader efforts to increase milk production, strengthen value addition and improve incomes for rural households.

IFAD has been one of Rwanda's key development partners in agriculture since 1981.

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By 2024, the institution had co-financed 21 rural development programmes in the country, committing $791 million and benefiting more than 1.5 million households, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The partnership aligns with Rwanda's fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), which seeks to build resilient and sustainable agri-food systems between 2024 and 2029.