Zimbabwe: Model Courtney Jongwe Calls Out Miss Universe Zimbabwe for Lying After Exclusion From Pageant Shortlist

Courtney Jongwe, has accused the Miss Universe pageant of dishonesty after the organisation pulled her out of the running for this year's competition, arguing she is still the reigning Miss World Zimbabwe.

Miss Universe Pageant released a 30-model shortlist of those in the running for this year's crown, which was conspicuous by the absence of Jongwe.

It emerged that Jongwe went through the Miss Universe process with the organisation, which apparently did not raise a red flag.

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In a now-deleted comment, Miss Universe said Jongwe could not participate in this year's edition and had "pulled out".

This invited the ire of Jongwe, who fired back at the organisation which allowed her to go through the rigorous process.

"After applying, @missuniversezw accepted my application and invited me for auditions. They welcomed my registration and even interviewed me a few days ago. So when @missuniversezw's now-deleted comment said 'she pulled out', I was genuinely as shocked as you were, as I never sent any communication regarding my pulling out.

"I also understand that some of you are advising I should just be quiet and let things be. Honestly, I probably should have. But I cannot claim to empower young women when I can't stand up for myself.

"It's not really about placement at this point. I was probably going to move right along had they not lied about me 'pulling out'. It's really about honesty, transparency and justice," said Jongwe.

The controversy emerged from the merger of two entities, Miss Universe Zimbabwe and Miss World Zimbabwe, which are now under one roof.

Jongwe is still the title holder of Miss World Zimbabwe which she won in 2025 and was given the greenlight by the two bodies to enter the initial stages of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe

"I thought to come on here and be honest. Why? If anything, you deserve to know the truth. I will not name-drop, but I did ask ALL relevant parties if my participation would be a problem, especially as a result of the merger.

"Not necessarily because of my reign, because you and I both know I was crowned in November 2024 and my term ended in November 2025, and I received the go-ahead to apply," said Jongwe further.