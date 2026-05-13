Zimbabwe: Nurses Told to Stop Dancing While in Uniform - Week After Bouncing to Sungura for Tungwarara's Pleasure

DEPUTY Minister of Health Sleiman Timios Kwidini has told nurses not to dance while in uniform as it is degrading and undermines the role they play in society.

His comments come barely a week after businessman and presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara's daughter Tino made nurses dance for US$100 each at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

They danced to famous Sungura ace Alick Macheso, imitating his Borrowdale dance.

"Ngatitambei chibhasikoro tisiri mu uniform. Zvinotibvisa chiremera," said Kwidini, Shona for "Let us not dance to music while in uniform. It is degrading."

Tino almost broke the internet after videos of her dishing out US$100 bills to nurses in uniform, she picked to have danced better than others made it online.

Some internet users complained that she was deliberately humiliating poorly paid nurses through her opulence and dehumanising behaviour.

Others found nothing wrong with it.