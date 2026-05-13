Rwanda: Western Province Private Sector Commit to Fight Genocide Ideology

The Governor of Western Province Jean Bosco Ntibitura has condemned denial of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and called for renewed efforts to combat genocide ideology still reported in different areas of the region.

He made the remarks during a commemoration event held at Nyabihu Genocide Memorial in Mukamira Sector, on Tuesday, May 12, which brought together members of the Private Sector Federation (PSF).

"You are encouraged to work closely with authorities to fight genocide ideology and denial cases still observed in Western Province and anything that could once again divide Rwandans," Ntibitura said.

Noting that some businesspeople participated in the Genocide against the Tutsi, the governor said the members of the private sector have a role to play in the promotion of national unity.

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Ntibitura also called for continued support for Genocide survivors as the country continues the 32nd commemoration period.

"Supporting Genocide survivors must remain everyone's responsibility as we work to improve their livelihoods," said the governor.

Kamanzi Mukasahaha, Vice Chairperson of Private Sector Federation, stressed their commitment to learning from the country's tragic history and helping build a better future.

"We condemn the role played by members of the former private sector who contributed to the destruction of this country by supporting atrocities in 1994," Mukasahaha said.

Aimable Urimubenshi, a member of PSF in Karongi District, denounced the businesspeople who provided financial and material support during the genocide.

"We strongly criticize those who provided money and other support during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi instead of contributing to the country's development," he added, emphasizing ongoing efforts to improve the livelihoods of genocide survivors.

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During the event, 12 cows were donated to survivors.

Bernard Habimfura, a survivor from Mukamira Sector, expressed gratitude after receiving a cow, saying it would help improve his family's livelihood.

"This cow is going to change my life and that of my family," said Habimfura, 54.

He added that he had long wanted to own livestock.