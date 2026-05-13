Zimbabwean Mother, Baby Killed By SA Minister's Car While Rushing to Husband's Fatal N1 Crash

A tragic sequence of events unfolded on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo, where a Zimbabwean woman and her infant child were killed after being struck by an official vehicle belonging to the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 9, 2026, as the woman was reportedly attempting to reach the scene where her husband had earlier been killed in a separate crash.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says the minister's state vehicle was being driven by a member of the Protection Security Services at the time of the collision.

Preliminary findings indicate that the woman was crossing the highway with her two children, one of whom was strapped to her back, when the fatal impact occurred.

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"It is further alleged that while crossing the road, the woman and her children were involved in a collision with the Minister's official vehicle. Tragically, the mother and baby succumbed to their injuries," Mathe said.

The heartbreaking incident is compounded by earlier events on the same stretch of road, where the woman's husband was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by an off-duty police officer while she was en route to assist him.

In response to the crash involving the ministerial vehicle, SAPS confirmed that all parties involved remained at the scene and cooperated with emergency services.

"The Minister's close protector and the driver immediately stopped at the scene together with the Minister and remained there until police and emergency medical services arrived," Mathe said.

Authorities have confirmed that two separate cases of culpable homicide are now under investigation. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has taken over the probe, given that members of SAPS are involved in both incidents.

SAPS extended condolences to the bereaved family.

"The SAPS extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

Investigations into the full circumstances surrounding both crashes are ongoing.