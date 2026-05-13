Uganda: Rubanda Residents Celebrate Museveni's Seventh Term, Praise Pdm and New District Hospital

Residents of Rubanda District on Tuesday joined the rest of the country in celebrating the swearing-in of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for a seventh term, with many crediting the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the establishment of Rubanda District General Hospital as major achievements of the NRM government.

While some Rubanda NRM delegates travelled to Kampala to attend the national ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, supporters within the district organized local celebrations led by staff from the District NRM Office.

The celebrations featured a convoy procession that began from Bubare Town Council in Rubanda East and proceeded through different areas up to Rubanda Town Council in Rubanda West along the Kabale-Kisoro Road.

NRM songs played from mounted loudspeakers as boda boda cyclists led the convoy, attracting residents who lined up along the roadside to witness the celebrations.

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Several residents welcomed President Museveni's re-election victory and expressed optimism about the government's development agenda during the new term.

Enock Turyahebwa, a resident of Hamumba in Nyarurambi, alongside Edigarida Kyarikunda and Lydia Tukamushaba from Ikumba Sub-county, said the Parish Development Model had started transforming livelihoods at the grassroots.

"The Parish Development Model has reached our villages. People have received money to start businesses. That is why we are happy with President Museveni's leadership," the residents said.

Women in the district also praised the government for policies aimed at promoting women's empowerment and protecting widows from property and land grabbing.

Robina Tindiwensi from Bubare Sub-county, together with Seforonia Kyomukama and Consalanta Beeya of Kibuzigye, said legal protections introduced under Museveni's government had helped many vulnerable women secure their rights.

"Before, widows would lose land when their husbands died. Now the law protects us. President Museveni has stood with women," the residents said.

Residents further cited the construction of the new Rubanda District General Hospital as another major milestone achieved under the NRM government, saying the facility is expected to improve healthcare services within the district.

Others credited State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi for lobbying government development projects and infrastructure improvements in Rubanda between 2021 and 2026.

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Political leaders in the district also highlighted the NRM's growing dominance in Rubanda, noting that all elected leaders in the 2026 elections including Members of Parliament, the LC5 Chairperson, and LC3 Chairpersons across all 17 sub-counties and town councils belong to the ruling party.

The national swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds was marked by military rituals, constitutional procedures, and the attendance of local and international dignitaries as President Museveni officially began another five-year term in office.