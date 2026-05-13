Somalia: Somali Army, Clan Fighters Launch Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Central Region

13 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — Somali forces and allied clan fighters carried out a planned military operation in villages near Moqokori town in the central Hiiraan region, targeting suspected Al-Shabaab militants accused of harassing civilians, officials said Wednesday.

The operation took place in the areas of Moora Ari, Deedo, and Qarfo, where security forces said the Islamist group had been conducting activities that threatened local residents.

Military officials said the joint forces thwarted planned attacks by the militants and inflicted what they described as heavy losses on the group during the operation.

Major Naqiib Abdullahi Xersi, commander of the 8th Battalion under the 18th Brigade of the elite Gorgor commandos, confirmed the operation and said the army would continue its campaign against Al-Shabaab fighters in the region.

Somali government troops, backed by local clan militias, have intensified security operations in Hiiraan as authorities seek to weaken Al-Shabaab's presence in central Somalia.

The federal government has, in recent years, relied on cooperation between the national army and community-based fighters in its broader offensive against the al Qaeda-linked militant group.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.