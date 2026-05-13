Somalia Human Rights Commission, EU Discuss Stronger Cooperation On Rights and Governance

13 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The chairperson of Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission, Dr. Maryam Qaasim, held talks on Wednesday with the European Union ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro.

Their meeting focused on strengthening cooperation on human rights and governance issues, officials said.

The talks centered on enhancing collaboration between the commission and the European Union, particularly in the areas of protecting and promoting human rights, institutional capacity-building, and support for accountability, good governance, and the rule of law.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued cooperation aimed at advancing human rights and improving the effectiveness of Somalia's state institutions, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Somalia has faced longstanding challenges related to human rights, governance and institutional development as the Horn of Africa nation continues efforts to rebuild state institutions after decades of conflict.

Maryam Qaasim and Francesca Di Mauro reaffirmed their commitment to closer engagement on reforms and rights-based initiatives, the statement added.

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