Uganda: Rukungiri NRM Supporters Hold Live Screening As Museveni Begins Seventh Term

Members and supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Rukungiri District joined the rest of the country in celebrating the swearing-in of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni by holding a live screening of the national ceremony at Rukungiri Main Stadium.

The celebrations on May 12, 2026, began with a procession through Rukungiri Town, covering the district headquarters, Karegyesa, and surrounding areas before returning to the stadium where hundreds of residents gathered to watch the ceremony broadcast live on NBS TV from Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

The event attracted several government and party leaders, including Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Bron Kikanshemeza, district security officials, elected leaders, the district NRM Administrative Secretary, and members of the public.

Speaking during the celebrations, Minister of Security and Rujumbura County Member of Parliament Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi Katugugu said the election season was now over and urged leaders to shift focus toward service delivery and development.

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"Government will continue ensuring that communities receive services and development programmes. I urge residents to put politics aside and work together for the development of their areas," Muhwezi said.

He further noted that government was working on measures aimed at addressing youth unemployment, which remains one of the major concerns affecting communities across the district and the country.

NRM Administrative Secretary Devis Mutabanura said the live screening exercise had been organised across different districts as a way of thanking Ugandans for supporting President Museveni and NRM candidates during the elections.

Resident District Commissioner Bron Kikanshemeza said government intends to use the new term to further extend services closer to the people through infrastructure development and wealth-creation programmes.

He cited roads, schools, hospitals, and government interventions such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program (UWEP), and the Youth Livelihood Programme as some of the initiatives expected to improve household incomes and livelihoods.

"Government is committed to extending services to the people this term through improved infrastructure and programmes aimed at transforming communities economically," Kikanshemeza said.

For many years, Rukungiri had been regarded as one of Uganda's strongest opposition strongholds. However, political dynamics in the January 2026 elections shifted significantly, with the NRM registering major victories in several top leadership positions across the district.

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The turnout at the live screening and celebrations reflected what party leaders described as growing confidence in the ruling party and renewed optimism among supporters as President Museveni begins another five-year term in office.