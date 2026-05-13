Rwanda: Between Rising Costs and Silent Debt

A tenant forced out of a house over unpaid rent. A school owner struggling because parents are delaying school fees. These are no longer isolated stories. They are becoming visible signs of a deeper financial pressure many families are silently facing today.

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Recently, a discussion about a rental dispute stayed in my mind. The tenant failed to pay rent for several months until local authorities became involved. Eventually, the outstanding amount was paid, but the property had already been damaged. What remained was frustration, financial loss, and broken trust between both parties.

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It raised an important question: how does someone reach a point where they risk losing a home because of financial instability or an inability to cope with changing economic realities?

The truth is that life has become more expensive. In many urban areas today, rent, transport, food prices, utilities, and school-related expenses continue to rise faster than household income. Families are under pressure, and maintaining financial stability is becoming increasingly difficult.

This reality is not only based on observation. According to the World Bank Global Findex 2021 findings on financial wellbeing in Sub-Saharan Africa, many households remain deeply concerned about major living expenses, particularly education-related costs. The report reflects a growing financial vulnerability affecting daily household decisions across the region.

As financial pressure increases, another challenge quietly emerges. Many households are carrying financial burdens while trying to maintain normal family life despite increasing costs. Some rely on borrowing, unstable income, or temporary financial solutions simply to keep up with daily responsibilities.

This pressure also affects institutions that depend on timely payments to survive.

I was reminded of an educator who owns a school but is struggling because many parents are not paying school fees on time yet the school continues operating. Teachers must be paid, meals prepared, and learning materials provided regardless of delayed payments.

Research conducted on education affordability in Rwanda supports this reality. Studies examining the hidden costs of education show that although tuition support may exist, many families still struggle with indirect expenses such as uniforms, transport, meals, and school materials. These pressures often affect consistency in payment and children's learning conditions.

Beyond economics, there is also a social concern that deserves reflection. Children observe financial stress more than adults sometimes realize. They notice postponed commitments, tension at home, and conversations around unpaid bills. Over time, these experiences shape how they understand responsibility, planning, and stability.

This conversation should not be about judging people who are struggling. Unexpected hardship can affect anyone, job loss, illness, emergencies, or business decline can quickly destabilize even responsible families. Compassion remains necessary, especially during periods where the cost of living continues rising across sectors.

At the same time, difficult economic periods often require adjustment. Some families are forced to reconsider spending habits, housing choices, and financial priorities in order to remain stable. In a world where economic conditions continue changing, it is wise to pause, reassess realities, and make new plans where necessary. Readjusting does not mean failure; it means protecting stability, dignity, and peace of mind.

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Society must ensure that financial pressure does not compromise values or leave the next generation with a legacy of unpaid obligations, broken trust, and avoidable instability.

Financial literacy therefore becomes increasingly important. Budgeting, emergency savings, responsible borrowing, and realistic planning are no longer optional skills but essential survival tools in a changing economy.

Sometimes financial instability grows quietly when economic realities change faster than families are able to adapt.

The writer is an International Coaching Federation (ICF) certified coach and banking professional at Bank of Kigali.