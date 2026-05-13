Africa Eyes Shared Prosperity

Nairobi — TANZANIA has urged African countries to harness their abundant natural resources to build a strong and resilient continental economy, while advocating for global multilateralism that upholds mutual partnerships and sovereign equality.

Speaking yesterday shortly after the Africa Forward Summit: Africa- France Partnership for Innovation and Growth in Nairobi-Kenya, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba expressed confidence in the continent's capacity to drive its development agenda, using its vast natural wealth.

He said Africa's resources can significantly contribute to achieving development aspirations, including those outlined in Tanzania's new National Development Vision 2050.

Dr Nchemba commended the rich discussions held during the twoday summit, which ran from Monday to yesterday, focusing on renewing Africa-France partnerships to foster shared prosperity.

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"The summit has been profoundly beneficial to both the African continent and France, as discussions focused on mechanisms to strengthen cooperation for mutual prosperity," Dr Nchemba said.

The Prime Minister led the Tanzanian delegation on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the high-level summit, which brought together African heads of state and government, French President Emmanuel Macron, representatives from regional and international organisations, including the United Nations, as well as business leaders from Africa and France.

Furthermore, Dr Nchemba said the summit formed part of Africa's broader efforts to fight poverty and create employment opportunities for vulnerable groups, including youth and women.

"All the key pillars of the National Development Vision 2050 have been reflected in today's (yesterday) discussions and presentations during the summit," he said.

Earlier, addressing the summit, Kenyan President Dr William Ruto called for a new paradigm of multilateralism that respects the sovereignty of African nations.

President Ruto advocated for global collaborations rooted in mutual respect and genuine partnership rather than extractive and exploitative engagements.

He urged developed nations and global institutions to shift from the traditional perception of Africa as primarily a recipient of aid to recognising the continent as a lucrative investment destination endowed with abundant natural resources and a youthful, talented population.

"We must confront, with honesty and urgency, the question of how Africa finances its own transformation. The era in which Africa's development was principally framed through aid dependence and unsustainable borrowing must give way to a new paradigm grounded in investment, innovation, domestic resource mobilisation and strategic partnerships built on sovereign equality and mutual benefit," Dr Ruto said.

"Africa is, in fact, the solution to many of the global challenges that exist today," he added.

President Ruto noted that Africa possesses vast natural resources, including critical minerals, fertile land, immense renewable energy potential such as geothermal and solar power, a rapidly expanding consumer market, dynamic entrepreneurs and the world's youngest population, all of which are crucial in shaping the future trajectory of the global economy.

He said that by 2050, one in every four people in the world will be African, a demographic reality that positions the continent as a major contributor to the future global workforce.

In that regard, he said the Africa Forward Summit seeks to redefine Africa's place in the global order by moving away from outdated models of aid and dependence towards a framework anchored in investment, enterprise and equal partnership.

President Ruto also expressed concern over the persistently high borrowing costs imposed on African countries by the global financial system, saying such conditions are neither sustainable nor fair.

He said the financial constraints undermine Africa's capacity to finance infrastructure development, climate adaptation and industrialisation at the scale required.

"Enduring partnerships must not be built on dependence but on sovereign equality; not on aid or charity, but on mutually beneficial investment and not on extraction or exploitation, but on win-win engagement," President Ruto said.

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On his part, French President Emmanuel Macron assured African countries of France's continued commitment to mutually respectful cooperation for shared prosperity.

On investment, President Macron announced a pledge of approximately 27 billion US dollars for projects in Africa covering key sectors such as energy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the blue economy and agriculture. He said the investment package is expected to create about 250,000 jobs in Africa and France.

"The challenges facing Africa and Europe are shared challenges. We all seek peace, prosperity and sovereignty," Mr Macron said.

On peace and security, he reiterated France's support for Africa's demand for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

The Africa Forward Summit 2026, jointly hosted by Kenya and France, brought together heads of state, business leaders and innovators to forge a new partnership founded on equality and shared growth.