Algeria: President João Lourenço Concludes Official Visit to Algeria Today

Algiers — Angolan President João Lourenço concludes today, Wednesday, his 3-day official visit to Algeria, marked by the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

For the last day of the trip, the agenda includes a visit to the Grand Mosque of Algiers Djamaâ El-Djazair, one of the largest religious infrastructures on the African continent.

On the second day of the visit, the Angolan Head of State learned about the functioning of the National School of Artificial Intelligence (ENSIA), the main Algerian institution of higher education dedicated to artificial intelligence and data science.

Located in the new technological hub of Sidi Abdellah, ENSIA stands out for training engineers specialized in artificial intelligence, robotics, data science and related areas, with a focus on innovation and scientific research.

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The institution also focuses on training personnel for the development of technological solutions applied to strategic sectors, including health, energy, agriculture and transport, within the framework of Algeria's digital transformation. The academic curriculum includes subjects related to machine learning, data science, and emerging technologies.

Tuesday's visit was also marked by João Lourenço's intervention in the Algerian Parliament, before both chambers of the bicameral legislative body, where he addressed the political and economic challenges of the African continent and advocated for strengthening unity among African states.

During his stay in Algeria, the Angolan President also visited the Fouka 2 Seawater Desalination Plant, located in Tipaza province, one of the main infrastructures in the Algerian water sector. MGM/ART/DOJ