Angola Showcases Tourism Potential At the Indaba Fair

Luanda — Angola's tourism potential is on display at Africa's largest tourism fair, "Africa's Travel Indaba," taking place from the 11th to the 14th of this month in Durban, South Africa, with the aim of attracting new tourists to the country and strengthening exchanges between African tour operators.

With the presence of 12 national operators, the Angolan delegation at the event is being led by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Augusto Kalikemala.

In this regard, the official stated that the exhibitors already have products to market in Angola and are in Durban to present them and interact with partners, in order to achieve intra-African marketing of these products.

Speaking to Angola's Public Broadcasting Radio Station (RNA), the Secretary of State said that Angola took the operators to reinforce the country's presence in the tourism market and demonstrate the model it is developing in this sector, which involves training tour operators in collaboration with other African agents to create an intra-African tourism market.

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Therefore, he highlighted, the country's main objective at the event is to work towards the joint marketing of tourist packages involving several countries.

"In this way, the country will also enter the circuit of tourists who already visit other African countries and who are now also going to Angola", he highlighted.

The fair, which ends this Thursday (14), is being held at the Durban International Convention Center, in the province of KwaZulu, South Africa.

This year, Africa's Travel Indaba, an event organized by the South African Government, features several African countries, and has the motto "Unlimited Africa: Growing the African economy with tourism".

Africa's Travel Indaba is considered the largest tourism fair on the African continent and considered the business event focused on leisure tourism, where exhibitors from different African countries present their products and services to international and local buyers. AMC/QCB/DOJ